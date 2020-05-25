Mary Lou Cutter, 85, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on
Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of over sixty years, Howard Davis III,
children Douglas Kirkwood, of Ridgefield, CT, Katharine Rudge (Scott) of
Boulder, CO, daughter-in-law, Diana Martinez of Salt Lake City, UT, five
grandchildren, Cutter, Davis, Dru, Maile and Kai. She is also survived by
Howard's brother Douglas (Cherylin). Mary Lou was predeceased by her son
Jeffrey Howard.
Born in Adrian, Michigan, on September 8, 1934, she was the only child of Jim
and Nora Kirkwood. She graduated from Northwestern University and became a
school teacher in Miami, FL, where she met her husband, Howard.
After their wedding at her childhood home overlooking Lake Wawasee, in
Indiana, they settled in Miami. In 1965 they moved to Atlanta, where she
devoted herself to raising her children. In 1973 they relocated to New Canaan,
CT, where Mary Lou was active in the Congregational Church and high school
library. Later she had a successful career as a realtor.
Upon Howard's retirement from IBM in 1993, the couple returned to the Atlanta
area where Mary Lou’s passion was gardening and caring for several
rescue horses. She and Howard were very active at St. David's Episcopal
church both serving on church committees and participating in bible study
groups. They volunteered weekly to prepare and serve meals to migrant workers
in the area. Mary Lou enjoyed traveling with Howard, her children and friends.
Throughout her life, Mary Lou was devoted to animals. She was known to take
in stray cats despite being severely allergic to them. She was a very loving,
humble and caring woman who never wanted to trouble anyone, looking at the
bright side of life. She will be dearly missed.
