Mary Ann Calvert, 82, of Barrington, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born Mary Ann Shreckengaust on October 15, 1938, the youngest of three daughters to James Guilford and Neva Shreckengaust in Ponca City, Oklahoma.Mary Ann graduated from Ponca City High School in 1956 and married K. David Calvert. They lived briefly in Germany, where David served in the military, before settling in Barrington, Illinois for 35 years. Mary Ann was a loving mother to Jay (Wendy) Calvert, Jill (Gregory) Gerdeman, and Dirk (Theresa) Calvert and devoted grandmother to Cody Calvert, Alex Calvert, Briana Gerdeman, Chelsea Gerdeman, Quinn Calvert and Kyle Calvert.Mary Ann moved to Georgia in 1997, where she lived near her daughter, Jill, in the Duluth/Johns Creek area for 20 years. They returned to Barrington, Illinois in 2017.Mary Ann was an outstanding wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She was known for her loving spirit and positive attitude. She enjoyed her time with family and friends. She loved to bake, cook, swim, go for walks, and spend time in nature. Mary Ann was a talented seamstress and painter. She adored chocolate and animals. She was a first-rate whistler.Mary Ann will forever be alive in the hearts of her family and dear friends.Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date.