Mark Andrew Orris, age 62, of Alpharetta passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020. Mark was a devoted and loving father to his daughters, Ashley and Cayla and wife Shirley. Mark was a very charismatic, optimistic and funny person and enjoyed a long career in management consulting. He is survived by his wife of over 25 years, Shirley Orris, daughters, Ashley Orris and Cayla Orris; sister, Cindie Thompson; brothers, Jan Orris and Michael Orris (Kathy) along with numerous nieces and nephews and his fur baby, Marley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mark's memory with Georgia Transplant at https://gatransplant.org/. A small celebration of life service was held for immediate family on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 3:00PM in the funeral home chapel at Northside Chapel, Roswell. Following the service, the family welcomed friends and family to celebrate Mark's life at their family home in Alpharetta.
