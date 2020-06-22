Marianne Eisenhauer Turnquist, daughter of deceased parents, Herman and Gretchen Eisenhauer, passed away on April 22, 2020. Marianne was born on June 10, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois. Marianne was the dedicated mother of JoAnn M. Turnquist and Sharon Turnquist Scales. Marianne was also the foster sister of May Parks and Michael Sternquist. Marianne leaves behind two outstanding grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Scales and two sons-in-law, Ernst Csiszar and Steve Scales. Marianne was an AOPi at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and also graduated from McPhail School of Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the Minneapolis Business College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Marianne touched the lives of many and you would always want her on your team. She was a devoted member of the Roswell Angels, an outstanding supporter of the Union Mission, My Sister’s House and Foster Children of Georgia. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to the Union Mission of Atlanta, Georgia or the Foster Children of Georgia. A Chapel Service will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors at 12:00 PM Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.