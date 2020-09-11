Linell Louise Winnicki, 76, of Roswell passed peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, in surrounded by her three daughters.

Linell was born to the late Edward and Lillian “Linda” Winnicki on March 10, 1944 Massachusetts. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Albertus Magnus (CT) and later received her Executive Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. Linell was a Master Gardener, an active member of the Roswell Presbyterian Church and volunteered within the community.

Linell is deeply loved and extremely missed by her daughters, Eve and Kurt Dean (Arizona); Justine and Román Sanchez (Colorado) and Diedre and Michael Ayers (New Jersey); grandchildren Japhy Sanchez and Liam and Emma Ayers. She is survived by her brother Lance (Maryann) Winnicki, sisters Christine (Richard) Hall and Michelle (Bohdan) Herbowy and many nieces, nephews and great nephews.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, please consider donations in Linell’s name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and the Georgia Aquarium.

Linell’s daughters owe a debt of gratitude to her friends who provided nourishment through food and friendship, Hospice Atlanta, specifically Nurse Sherri Robinson, and Katie’s Group, specifically Katie, Sarah, Mary, Dilaine and Nketchi, all whom provided loving care and support of Linell throughout her final journey. Both organizations are part of the Visiting Nurses Health System.

Per Linell's wishes, she was cremated by Leaf Cremation of Georgia. Her three daughters will spread her ashes out at sea off the coast of Tybee Island.