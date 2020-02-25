Linda Susan Chaet of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born August 12, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Henry Chaet and Cecelia Chaet.
Linda was a woman with a vivacious personality. She loved to participate in activities and enjoyed helping people. She had a genuine spirit and had a way of connecting with people. She knew how to use resources and apply them to help people around her.
Linda had many talents. She was extremely outgoing and knew how to overcome any obstacle placed in her path. She was determined and dependable when it mattered most. Her presence and character made a powerful impact in the lives of many.
She adored her family, especially her big brother, Bob. They were best friends and enjoyed spending time together. She was a wonderful daughter, sibling, aunt and friend. Her beautiful life and one of a kind spirit will forever be cherished in the lives of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by both parents. Her beautiful life will always be remembered in the lives of her loving family: brothers, Bob Chaet (Joyce), of Alpharetta, Georgia, Donald Chaet (Karen), of Boston, Massachusetts; nephews, Alex Chaet (Marianna), of Roswell, Georgia, Michael Chaet, of Clayton, Georgia, Wayne Chaet (Elaine) of Sand Lake, New York; niece, MaryBeth Fishman, of Liverpool, New York; grandnieces, Rachel Fishman, of Liverpool, New York, Hannah Fishman, of Liverpool, New York, Cece Chaet, of Sand Lake, New York; many more beloved family and friends, and a grand-nephew to arrive in mid-April.
