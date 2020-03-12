Lesley G. VanVurst, age 47, passed away on March 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 22, 1972 in Muncie, Indiana. Lesley was a loving daughter, sister and mother. When she was a little girl she was dancer and ballerina. She was looking forward to seeing her son, Max graduate from high school in May and welcoming her first grandchild (Matthew). She and Hailey shared a special mother/daughter bond. Lesley was an amazing massage therapist and everyone agreed she had healing hands. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a soft heart, especially for animals. She was accepting of others and never judgmental. She was preceded in death by her father, Doug Shepard who passed August 25, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Sandy Shepard; children, Matthew (Taylor) VanVurst, Jr., Hailey VanVurst and Maxwell VanVurst; sisters, Andrea Miller, Pam Graham (Jeff), Patti Greer (Jay); aunts, Terri, Marsha and Debbie; uncles, Carl and Jim along with special nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A private memorial service will be held on March 7, 2020 at 4:00PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. Lesley’s ashes will be taken back to Florida and scattered by her children over the ocean to swim with the sea turtles she loved.
