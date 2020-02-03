Mr. Larry Zacharchuk, Jr. of Roswell, Georgia passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born March 1, 1928 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, the son of Larry and Katherine Zacharchuk.
Larry was a very discipline and outgoing person. He went to the prestigious Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. He received a Master of Arts degree in Education, and became a teacher. He was an outstanding teacher and taught education for many years. In Indiana, he met the love of his life Patricia. They were united in matrimony and was blessed with two loving children, Mark and Jan.
Besides his many talents, he served our country proudly during his time in the navy. He was full of knowledge and had a way of connecting with people. He worked in sales for over 30 years advising and maintaining positive business relationships.
Larry valued his family and he enjoyed adventures and sharing many memories together. Larry was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was an inspiration to so many people. His legacy and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his devoted wife Patricia Zacharchuk, and loving sisters, Mamie Marcelonis, and Helen Zacharchuk. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loving children: Mark Zacharchuk of Roswell, Georgia, Jan Zacharchuk, of St. Petersburg, Florida; two grandchildren, Bianca Raub (Jason), of Savannah, Georgia, Chad Zacharchuk (Lisa) of Asheville, North Carolina; five great-grandchildren Kaylin, Pax, Isaiah, Noah, Willow; great-great grandchildren Kenlee, and Karlee.
