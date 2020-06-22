Kathleen Frances Mueller, age 55, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on October 21, 1964 in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1982 and the University of Georgia in 1986.
Kathy was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed. Kathy is survived by her sons, Jordan and Ryan Ward; father Thomas Mueller; siblings Scott (Susan), Jeff, Maureen Haisten, Nancy Davis (Sam), Amy Neubert (John), Michelle Biddle (Gardner); and 12 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother Carol Rasp Mueller. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org/ Visitation will be held on June 26th, 2020 from 3:00–4:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Northside Chapel. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.