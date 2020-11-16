Joyce Ann Ferrell, age 81, of Jonesboro, GA passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in 1939, to the late Jim and Essie Lord. Joyce was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alpharetta. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing with her great grandkids. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dave Ferrell, and sister, Bernice Jones.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Jones, and Rhonda (Glenn) Dearing; grandchildren, Brandon Ferrell, Todd Dearing, Kyle Dearing, Reba Childers, and Starr Jones; and great grandchildren, Michael and Morgan Dearing; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Interment will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
