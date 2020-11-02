Mr. John D. Henry of Roswell, Georgia passed away on October 20, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on March 10, 1933 in Morganfield, Kentucky, the son of the late George Dewey Henry, Sr. and Marguerite Sue Johnson Henry.

Don graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Don was in the ROTC and upon graduation, entered the Army as a Second Lieutenant. While in the army, he underwent aviation training and became a pilot. Upon leaving the army, as a Major, he found a career with the American Cancer Society. He worked with them for over 30 years serving in both the South Carolina and Georgia Divisional Offices and retiring at the position of Vice President of Crusades with the National Headquarters in 1994.

He met the love of his life, Jeanne French, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus, GA while he was stationed at the Fort Benning Army Base also in Columbus, GA. This holy matrimony of 62 years was blessed with four loving children.

Of his many interests, Don enjoyed tracing his roots; a hobby that he shared with his wife and brother, George. He loved to embark on road trips with Jeanne which sometimes would include side trips to further research his ancestral history. He could often be found at his neighborhood lake fishing or enjoying a good book. Most mornings, you would find him at the local Chick-fil-A drinking his morning cup of Joe and reading the newspaper. And let’s not forget what an avid sports fan he was. He never missed the Kentucky Wildcats or Atlanta Braves play.

The two most important things to Don were his family and his relationship with God. There is nothing better for a wife or child than to pick up their loved one’s Bible and find it well-worn with many intentional notes made throughout. Every Friday morning found him in fellowship with his men’s bible study group. His lifetime example of Christian values and influence will forever be remembered by those who knew him.

Along with his parents and brothers, George and Samuel, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanne French Henry. He is survived by his four loving children: Kathy Andrews (Victor) of Fishkill, New York; Sue Richardson (Tom) of Hoschton, Georgia; Ginny Henry of Roswell, Georgia; Sam Henry (Beate) of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren: Caleb Richardson of Hoschton, Georgia; Tyler Henry and Colton Henry of Gainesville, Georgia and nieces and nephews located throughout the country.

Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, or the Assemblies of God Headquarters, Springfield, MO.