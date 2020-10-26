Jean Osborne Curlee, age 94 of Alpharetta, Georgia, formerly of Statesville, N.C., passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020. Jean was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Richard and Georgia Osborne. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. Osborne, Jr. She is survived by a sister, Anne Osborne Shoe. Jean loved her family and treasured her circle of friends. She enjoyed her travels all over the world. Jean was an avid reader and a true life-long learner. Her favorite past times included bridge, rummikub and mahjong. Above all, Jean was devoted to her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. Irving E. Shafer and Henry C. Curlee, Jr. Jean is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Chip and Terry Shafer; Melissa and Michael Manos; and Georgia and Rick Vaughn. Additionally, she is survived by her 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She brought joy, laughter and love to our lives and she will be deeply missed. Out of concern for the health and safety of those she loved, a private memorial service will be held at a later date in N.C. In memory of Jean, donations may be sent to the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 315 Broad Street, P.O. Box 169, Statesville, N.C. 28687.
