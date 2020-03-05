George William Hunt, age 84, of Alpharetta, Georgia passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born June 21, 1935 in Dewy Rose, Georgia. He was a graduate of Elberton High School and Berry College. He worked in the banking industry in Montezuma, and Alpharetta for many years. He also worked with the Pinkerton Security Company at AT&T in Sandy Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kendall Hunt and Minnie Bell Hunt; and granddaughter, Makenzie Cromer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Miriam Clark Hunt of Alpharetta; daughters, Dina Cromer (Tim) of Marietta, Lori Peed (Danny) of Reynolds and Lecia Anderson (Russ) of Canton; grandchildren, Joseph Peed (Holly), Jacob Peed, Austin Anderson and Brooke Anderson; step-granddaughter, Kelley Cromer; step-great-grandson, Jackson Fickas; brothers, Farris, Charles, Wayne, and Bobby; sister, Sara Lesseur; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. To commemorate George's love of music and participation in the choir, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry at Alpharetta First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Alpharetta First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming. The Hunt family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors.
