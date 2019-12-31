Bert Parker Benson, 49, of Alpharetta passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019 at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He is preceded in death by father, Otis M. BensonJr., and sister, Christiana Carol. He is survived by his mother, Treasure Parker Benson, Alpharetta, GA, brother, Scott Murray Benson, Alpharetta, GA, sister, Julie M Benson, Cumming, GA, fiancé, Claudia Tickle, Sugar Hill,GA, and stepchildren, Dallas and Cheyenne Partridge, Cumming, GA, His grandparents were
J.B. and Bertie Parker of Clayton, GA and Otis and Bernice Benson of Augusta, Ga. He attended Milton High School and Kennesaw University. He owned TNT home services for 20 years and had recently become a partner in Weed Cellar wines of California.
A memorial service will be held at the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Alpharetta on January 4, 2020. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm. with a service at 2:00 p.m.
