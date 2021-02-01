Harold Alexander “Alec” Dudley, Jr., age 72, of Canton, Georgia died on January 21, 2021.

Alec was the son of the late Harold Alexander Dudley and Minnie Flournoy Dudley of Columbus, Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Whitaker Dudley; son Brian Alexander Dudley, his wife Carrie, and their children Jillian and Collin Dudley; son Andrew Whitaker Dudley; and daughter Leigh Flournoy Dudley McCord, her husband Timothy (Tim), and their daughter Kennedy Grace McCord. He is also survived by his sister Anne Dudley Jenkins and her husband James Jr. (Jim) of Fernandina Beach, Florida and their children James Jenkins III, Jennifer Jenkins Steel, and Jessica Jenkins Broglie.

Alec was born October 9, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1966, received his B.S. in Business from Auburn University in 1971, and completed the Graduate School of Banking from Louisiana State University in 1984. At Auburn, he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Alec completed his military service with the Alabama National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve.

A retired banking executive, Alec’s 40-year Atlanta banking career included stints at Summit Bank Corporation, Reliance Trust Company, First National Bank of Atlanta, and C&S Bank.

Alec was a long-time member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, North Atlanta Rotary, and the Country Club of Roswell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Dunwoody United Methodist Church.