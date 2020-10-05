George Vincent Cekis

George Cekis, 78, died at home, after long-term heart and lung problems. George is
survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret M. Sheridan Cekis, two daughters, Elaine
and Rebecca, three sisters Rose Cekis Stonis (Oak Forest IL), Penny Cekis Fabus
(Lockport IL), and Patricia Cekis (DeMotte IN). He was preceded in death by his parents
Anthony George Cekis and Emily Toupal Cekis, his brother Robert Cekis, and one
sister, Charlene Cekis Stoika (Athens TN).
George graduated from Harrison HS (1959) and Roosevelt University (B.A. Chemistry,
1970), both in Chicago. His professional career extended from Amoco Chemicals in
from Chicago, to Amoco Performance Products in Ridgefield CT and Alpharetta GA,
then to that division’s acquisition by BP, and then by Solvay.
George square danced with the Dudes ’n Darlin’s; played Euphonium in several local
community bands; played Duplicate Bridge (with 450 Master Points), at nearby bridge
clubs, and at tournaments around Atlanta.
Because of COVID-19, there was no visitation or funeral. We will have Celebration of
Life Memorials in late spring for friends in Georgia, and for family members in Illinois
Memorial donations may be made to local community bands.
