Geoffrey Joseph Tirone, age 49, of Alpharetta, GA passed away October 26, 2020. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a Partner at Moore Colson in Transaction Services.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Tirone, of Alpharetta, GA, parents, Joseph Tirone, of Savannah, GA, mother, Sally Tirone (Larry Burden), of Punta Gorda, FL, sons, Nicklaus Tirone, & Evan Tirone, of Alpharetta, GA, brothers, Greg Tirone, of Roswell, GA, & Jared Tirone, of Tallahassee, FL.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at choagiving@choa.org or a charity of your choice.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.