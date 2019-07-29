Flatlands Bourbon & Bayou family is saddened with the loss of one of their own, Executive Chef, Francois Duquette. Francois passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019.
We have lost one of the greatest talents of today. Francois will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Francois was a tremendous chef, a dependable and honest friend, a self-less partner, and a loving son.
He left us with his lifelong dedication to food and lives on through his proudest achievement –Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou. Francois is irreplaceable, we have peace in knowing that his menu, recipes and passion lives on through his highly trained staff.
“There was no better storyteller. “
