Mrs. Elizabeth "Lizzie" Manning Hanshew, age 45, of Bethlehem, GA died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Bryan Hanshew of Bethlehem; children, Xena Brown and Annabelle Hanshew of Bethlehem; parents Heath and Rhodes Waller of Roswell; 5 siblings and in-laws Danny and Sue Hanshew of Hoschton. She is preceded in death by father Bill Manning of Atlanta and both sets of grandparents.
Elizabeth was born on May 3, 1974 in Atlanta. She graduated from Roswell High School in 1993 and attended Kennesaw State University. She worked for Mansermar as a compliance specialist. Her children will remember her as a generous and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She was known for being very artistic and passionate about helping others. She attended Hamilton Mill Christian Church. She was a Girl Scout leader and often volunteered at Bethlehem Elementary where her children attend/attended. A Celebration of Life is scheduled 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hamilton Mill Christian Church in Buford, GA with the visitation at 6:00 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Elizabeth's life.
Though she always loved flowers, roses especially, her family feels she would most appreciate donations in lieu of flowers to Annabelle Hanshew's Education donation fund at Wells Fargo, account 6218753355. Condolences can be sent to 296 Winslow Way in Bethlehem, GA 30620. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
