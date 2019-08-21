Doris Barnett Stringer Groceman

Doris Groceman passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Marietta, GA. in February, 1926, she graduated from Atlanta’s Girls High School Class of 1943. Until his untimely death in 1974 at the age of 52, she was married and devoted, for thirty three years, to her high school sweetheart, Jack Stringer of Atlanta, who graduated from Technological High School in 1939, attended Georgia Tech, and was a navigator in the Army Air Corps during World War 11. She, subsequently, met and married Clarence Groceman and they made their home at Lake Hartwell for several years before moving to the Polo Fields, Cumming, GA. where Clarence passed away in 2010. Doris will be sorely missed by all those who knew her and we will forever cherish our loving memories of her and celebrate the wonderful life that she led. Predeceased by a son, Dana Stringer; parents Bascomb and Lorine Barnett; and sisters Betty Johns and Carol Logsdon, Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Claudia and Skip Regan of Alpharetta and her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Angela Stringer of Dunwoody. She was blessed to have four grandchildren, Shannon Quidley of Alpharetta; Cory Regan of Milton; Brian Stringer of Nashville; and Chase Stringer of Dunwoody. She felt doubly blessed to have lived long enough to enjoy her six great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Paige and Libby Wolf as well as Claire, Abbey, and Cooper Regan. She is also survived by a niece, Celeste Strohl of Dunwoody and nephews, Chuck Sova of N.C. and Jack McKinney, Jr. of Atlanta. A graveside service will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 a.m.
