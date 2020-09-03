Dolores Ethel Brown, 91, of Roswell, GA, passed away on August 19, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter of the late Roy and Margret Miller and sister of the late Louise Mawhinney.

She worked primarily in Food Service as a manager for the Pittsburgh Board of Education for 25 years. She took pride in never missing a day of work and always ensuring everyone was happy and satisfied.

She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many from as far away as Brazil to Pittsburgh and most places in between. She had a certain way about her to make everyone feel comfortable and be her friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

She is survived by her two sons John and Roy; daughter in-laws Diana and Rosimeire; granddaughter Jennifer; great grandchildren Eamonn and Saoirse; niece Dolly Bliss; nephew Raymond Mawhinney.

Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to the St Jude Hospital.