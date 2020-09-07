Carolyn Abbott, 85, of Alpharetta, passed away August 29, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joseph Lanier Bennett, 82, of Alpharetta, passed away August 31, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frank Catroneo, 74, of Alpharetta, passed away August 28, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Glenn Clingenpeel, 46, of Alpharetta, passed away August 26, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Marca Colbert, 88, of Roswell, passed away August 28, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Emma Copeland, 87, of Roswell, passed away August 29, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Bobbie M. DiUmberto, 87, of Alpharetta, passed away August 24, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
William Emory Honea, 57, of Cumming, passed away August 27, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Alice Hyche, 94, of Roswell, passed away August 30, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ronald Kemp, 79, of Roswell, passed away August 25, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ashton Justice Lindsey, 37, of Cumming, passed away August 31, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Terry J. McGill, 76, of Cumming, passed away August 28, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Murray, 85, of Roswell, passed away August 30, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Evelyn W. Perry, 89, of Cumming, passed away August 25, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Susan Marie Pizarro, 66, of Cumming, passed away August 30, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Leonard Segall, 72, of Roswell, passed away August 28, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sylvia Sparkes, 77, of Alpharetta, passed away August 27, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mary Brown Williams, 71, of Cumming, passed away August 25, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.