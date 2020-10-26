Patricia A. Barker, 87, of Alpharetta, passed away October 15, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Kenneth Louis Christensen, 91, of Cumming, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Brian C. Edenfield, 46, of Roswell, passed away October 17, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Robert Kent Griffin, 66, of Suwanee, passed away October 16, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Charlotte Lou Guffey, 80, of Cumming, passed away October 14th, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronnie Lee Hamby, 62, of Cumming, passed away October 16, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John D. Henry, 87, passed away October 20, 2020. Arrangement by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Joseph Hopkins, 84, of Cumming, passed away October 16, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sekhar Maitra, 60, of Cumming, passed away October 15, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Eugenia Ann Mote, of Alpharetta, passed away October 11, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Edward Mountford, 93, passed away October 18, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Robert J. Perta, 74, of Cumming, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Billy Ray Shirley, 63, of Cumming, passed away October 21, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frances Lucille Smith Sosebee, 90, of Cumming, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marie Tomes, 94, of Milton, passed away October 17, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Vera H. Williams, 86, of Cumming, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
