Arlene Estelle Avakian, 56, of Cumming, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Linda A. Bagwell, 79, of Roswell, passed away September 28, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Lou Bickes, 94, of Roswell, passed away October 3, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Kathy Sue Caldwell, 59, passed away October 3, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
John Gallagher,73, of Milton, passed away October 5, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Glenn D. Ginger, 53, of Cumming, passed away September 30, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Richard Kleisner, 65, of Alpharetta, passed away September 25, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Linda Gail Larson, 70, passed away September 30, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Helen Montagliani, 78, of Milton, passed away October 5, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jamie Hill Overton, 87, passed away September 30, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Mary Margaret (Peggy) Patterson Kerr, 87, of Cumming, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ryan Pierce, 53, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Herbert Severit, 87, of Roswell, passed away September 29, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Phyllis Ann (McGarry) Swistock, 80, of Cumming, passed away October 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ella Jane Tidwell, 86, of Cumming, passed away October 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard Tillis, 63, of Alpharetta, passed away October 4, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
John Thomas Vanderhoof, 89, of Cumming, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Walter M. Weber Jr., 92, of Cumming, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.