Lloyd Baldwin, 92, of Roswell, passed away October 22, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ramon Olvera Cano, 83, of Cumming, passed away October 25, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Maria Magdalena Cox, 87, of Cumming, passed away October 23, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
James Desmond, Sr., 89, of Alpharetta, passed away October 21, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Nohelia Delgado Diaz, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away October 20, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mamie Turner Jackson, 90, of Cumming, passed away October 28, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Scaglione, 64, of Alpharetta, passed away October 19, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Gregory Brian Turner, 33, of Cumming, passed away October 25, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
