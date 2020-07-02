Lawrence Aguillard, Jr., 74, of Milton, passed away June 21, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Karyn Doyle, 54, of Milton, passed away June 19, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Cloyse Edmond Hicks, 79, of Cumming, passed away June 20, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jackie Pearl Johnson, 70, passed away June 21, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard J. Klem, 65, passed away June 13, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jean Hulsey Lee, 83, passed away June 19, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Trudi McClain, of Cumming, passed away June 21,2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kenneth McCormick, 84, of Cumming, passed away June 20, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ruthie Abigail Pedarre, 10, of Cumming, passed away June 20, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frank Schultz, 78, of Roswell, passed away June 21, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Leonardo Camacho Torres, 13, of Cumming, passed away June 19, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Andrea Frances Tyler, 46, passed away June 17, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Jane Walsh, 75, passed away June 19, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
