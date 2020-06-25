Eugene Francis Canal III, 59, of Alpharetta, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
James E. Christner, 84, of Roswell, passed away June 12, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rene’ Cote, 80, of Roswell, passed away June 6, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mark Courtemanche, 50, of Alpharetta, passed away June 9, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Anna Lee Cox, 96, of Cumming, passed away June 16, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robin Lynn Elliott, 60, of Cumming, passed away June 10, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Emil Erquitt, 71, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
George Holzkamp, 80, of Alpharetta, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Helen Pruitt Honea, 85, of Cumming, passed away June 16, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Randall Charlie Howard, 77, of Forsyth County, passed away June 15, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
George Jones, 99, of Alpharetta, passed away June 10, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Santos Concepcion Marquez, 51, of Cumming, passed away June 17, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Maybelle W. Kennedy, 93, of Roswell, passed away June 12, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Shirley Law, 92, of Alpharetta, passed away June 16, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Perry J. McNeal, 78, of Roswell, passed away June 14, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Marjorie A. Rowe, 79, of Milton, passed away June 10, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Richard Wood Savage, 82, of Cumming, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas Ray Thornton, 82, of Alpharetta, passed away June 16, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Peter Anthony Varrone, 69, of Cumming, passed away June 11, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Earl Whidby, 95, of Alpharetta, passed away June 15, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
