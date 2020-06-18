Sandra N. Carter, 73, of Suwanee, passed away June 2, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Anna Lee Heerssen, 84, of Roswell, passed away June 7, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
George Irvin, 90, of Roswell, passed away June 4, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Marc A. Kilburn, 58, of Roswell, passed away June 1, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Thelma Coylee Lamb, 93, of Cumming, passed away June 8, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John Loftus, 77, of Johns Creek, passed away June 4, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
John J. Lyons, 73, of Johns Creek, passed away June 7, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Nancy McNeely, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away June 4, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mark Moffit, of Cumming, passed away June 7, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Edward Peppin, 77, of Cumming, passed away June 7, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Charles R. Raner, 73, of Alpharetta, passed away June 2, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Warren Redding, of Cumming, passed away June 6, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Alfred Sallmen, Jr., of Cumming, passed away June 3, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
George Sexton, 89, of Roswell, passed away June 1, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Carolyn Slack, 85, of Roswell, passed away June 2, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Corley Sue Smith, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away June 1, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Maurice Turcotte, 95, of Roswell, passed away June 3, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Gary C. Waddell, 72, of Milton, passed away June 5, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
