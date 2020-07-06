Charles Shovine Beam II, 63, of Alpharetta, passed away June 26, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Heather Blackwelder, 21, of Cumming, passed away June 23, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
James Edward Burke, 74, passed away June 24, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Vicente Daniel Carmona, 30, of Cumming, passed away June 26,2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Dorothy H. Cawood, 97, of Roswell, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Louise Coffey, 95, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ioana Costache, 92, of Roswell, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Mary Culberhouse, 83, of Cumming, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eva Eliasen, 48, of Milton, passed away June 27, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Priscilla P. Finnell, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away June 24, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Chris Fraser, 48, of Cumming, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ping Fu, 57, of Alpharetta, passed away June 24, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Mary Catherine Gibson, 25, of Cumming, passed away June 21, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
William L. Hill-Alto, 70, of Roswell, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Antanas Kaminas, 51, of Alpharetta, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Brian Mikolajczyk, 59, of Roswell, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Helen Mullikin passed away June 29, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Ellen Overholt, 88, of Cumming, passed away June 26, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gloria E. Perego, 80, of Cumming passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Aline Picklesimer, 67, of Cumming, passed away June 29, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
J. Winston Qualls, 91, of Roswell, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rose Russell, 90, of Roswell, passed away June 23, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
John F. Scully, 95, of Johns Creek, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Shirley Ann Wells, 84, of Cumming, passed away June 25, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donald White, 76, of Roswell, passed away June 28, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.