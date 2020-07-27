Sara Lee Bolton Cloud, 77, of Cumming, passed away July 21, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Richard Curtis, 87, of Alpharetta, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Kenneth W. Fleming, Jr., 65, of Alpharetta, passed away July 17, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Kenneth Hanniford, 60, of Roswell, passed away July 20, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Frederick Hetzel, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away July 15, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Douglas Alan Higham, 68, of Cumming, passed away July 19, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Haywood Jackson, 81, of Cumming, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Florence Jane LaSure, 80, of Alpharetta, passed away July 17, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ryan Stephen Marshall, 32, passed away July 18, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wilson M. Mitcham, Jr., 90, of Roswell, passed away July 18, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Virginia Irene Morrow, 92, of Cumming, passed away July 19, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Stanley Moses, 86, of Johns Creek, passed away July 14, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Patricia O’Kelley, 66, of Alpharetta, passed away July 20, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jeffrey Pruitt, 56, of Alpharetta, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Anne Barringer Sands, of Cumming, passed away July 16, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Wenda Williams Skinner, 82, of Cumming, passed away July 17, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Walter Stewart, 79, of Roswell, passed away July 17, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mary S. Trogdon, 76, of Alpharetta, passed away July 19, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Pamela Kaye Trotter, 59, passed away July 18, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
