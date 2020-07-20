Beth Baden, 88, passed away July 15, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Celia Bridgemohan, 50, of Johns Creek, passed away July 10, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jeanette M. Buice, 81, of Cumming, passed away July 14, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jacqueline Burke, 83, of Alpharetta, passed away July 10, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Donald Hugh Burruss, 71, of Cumming, passed away July 14, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cole Findlay, 28, of Milton, passed away July 11, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Joyce Mae (née Sisk) Krebner, 84, of Cumming, passed away July 11, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tamika Latrece Manes, 44, of Cumming, passed away July 8, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Anthony Mullins, 50, of Roswell, passed away July 8, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Richard A. Sefzik, Sr., 81, of Cumming, passed away July 12, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joseph Anthony Staffieri, Jr., passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Chanta Woodworth, 41, of Johns Creek, passed away July 8, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
