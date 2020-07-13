James Edward Burke, 74, passed away June 24, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Freda Garmon, 89, of Alpharetta, passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Diane E. Goss, 75, of Cumming, passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
J. Rodney Hansard, 91, of Cumming, passed away July 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Paul W. Horton, 90, of Cumming, passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Louis Kuntz, 79, of Roswell, passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Charlene Llado, 67, of Roswell, passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Cora Lee Martin, 93, of Forsyth County, passed away July 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hilda Mundth, 100, of Roswell, passed away July 1, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
William Jackson Orr, 54, of Forsyth County, passed away July 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Owen Reese, Jr., 90, of Roswell, passed away July 6, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Christine Anne Scutt, 54, of Cumming, passed away June 29, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donald L. Wedel, 86, of Cumming, passed away June 30, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.