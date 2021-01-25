James Allen, 76, of Alpharetta, passed away January 16, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Marilyn Bartman, 89, of Cumming, passed away January 18, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Helen Brown, 97, of Johns Creek, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Nathan Lynn Collins, 54, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Sarah Conwell, 75, of Roswell, passed away January 15, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Joan Dalton, 88, of Milton, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
June Davies, 94, of Roswell, passed away January 14, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Dorothy Davis, 90, of Alpharetta, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Deanna Lea Dean, 57, of Suwanee, passed away January 19, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Brenda Densmore, 69, of Cumming, passed away January 6, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ronald Douglass, 76, of Roswell, passed away January 19, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rose Ellenzweig, 97, of Roswell, passed away January 14, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Emmy Lou Faber, 95, of Alpharetta, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Jeanne Goldman, 99, of Roswell, passed away January 15, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
John Q. Hall Jr., 79, of Cumming, passed away January 18, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Margie Clyde Hyder, 90, of Cumming, passed away January 18, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jerome Lampe, 70, of Roswell, passed away January 20, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Janet Lees, 95, of Roswell, passed away January 14, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
John Mark Mathes, 93, of Alpharetta, passed January 16, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Scarlett Rose McCoid, passed away January 16, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Bernice O’Bryant, 87, of Cumming, passed away January 17, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy Jean O’Tinger, 64, of Cumming, passed away January 15, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ivette Ortiz, 75, of Alpharetta, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Phillip Wayne Pirkle, 64, of Cumming, passed away January 19, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Beverlie Reilman, 95, of Roswell, passed away January 14, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
David Studtmann, 77, of Roswell, passed away January 13, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Gordon Young, 83, of Roswell, passed away January 14, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.