Roy Douglas Barnett, 83, of Cumming, passed away January 11, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Donald W. Boyd, Jr., passed away January 8, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Nancy, Boyd, 73, of Milton, passed away January 6, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Gary Brothers, 88, of Alpharetta, passed away January 9, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Norma Garner, 92, of Johns Creek, passed away January 7, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Barry Gheesling, 75, of Roswell, passed away January 8, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Allon Griffin, 69, of Roswell, passed away January 7, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rudy Bynum Griffin, 70, of Cumming, passed away January 11, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Phillip Jones, 88, of Johns Creek, passed away January 9, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Nancy Milam, 83, of Roswell, passed away January 6, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
William Shu, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Rita Troy, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Renee De Valenzuela, 83, of Roswell, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
