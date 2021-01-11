Louise Densmore Barker, 91, of Forsyth County, passed away December 31, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cecil David Bennett, 88, of Cumming, passed away January 2, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Deborah Bennett, 69, of Cumming, passed away January 2, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Gail Bennett, 69, of Cumming, passed away January 2, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Joseph Cronin, 73, of Alpharetta, passed away January 2, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Richard Hellmann, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away December 30, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Dianne Purcell Johnson, 77, of Cumming, passed away January 4, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gladys Johnson, 96, of Roswell, passed away January 1, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Rosemary Kloiber, 94, of Alpharetta, passed away December 31, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Ronald Langenbrunner, 81, of Roswell, passed away December 28, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Donna Lorraine McCall (Kress), 89, passed away January 5, 2021.Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Edna L. Ramsey, 96, of Cumming, passed away January 1, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Marjorie Sheffield Reeves, 84, passed away December 28, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Clara Sue Sims, 64, of Cumming, passed away January 1, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert N. Youdell, 89, of Cumming, passed away January 2, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.