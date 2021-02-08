Thomas Adams, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away January 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Thomas Glenn Black, of Cumming, passed away February 1, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Richard Blanc, 92, of Alpharetta, passed away January 27, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Douglas Coy Chadwick, 57, passed away January 28, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
MaryJane DeVito, of Alpharetta, passed away January 31, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Donald Harry Fair, 71, of Cumming, passed away January 29, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Foley, 94, of Alpharetta, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Doris Hamblin, 89, of Milton, passed away January 27, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Flora Hopkins, 81, of Milton, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Helen Lovett, 89, of Alpharetta, passed away January 29, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Edmund Joseph Mahoney, 77, of Cumming, passed away February 1, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Carolyn Stone McGinnis, 79, of Cumming, passed away January 28, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lisa E. Pair, 62, of Cumming, passed away January 27, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bruce Robert Stromwall, 60, of Cumming, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Harriett N. Ward,79, of Cumming, passed away January 12, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Roberta H. Ward,74, passed away January 31, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
