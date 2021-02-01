Thomas Adams, 86, of Alpharetta, passed away January 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Betty Darnell Allison, 79, of Cumming, passed away January 21, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Helen Bogdanski, 99, of Roswell, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Dorothy Wray Burney, of Cumming, passed away January 23, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Anne Dallas, 77, of Roswell, passed away January 20, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Helen Danielowich, of Cumming, passed away January 22, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Marie Day, 78, of Roswell, passed away January 22, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Phillip Andrew DeLong, 50, passed away January 21, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Foley, 94, of Alpharetta, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Parker Glasgow, 91, of Alpharetta, passed away January 26, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Walter Guyote, 95, of Roswell, passed away January 22, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Marian Haight, 80, of Alpharetta, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Terry Hanson Haynes, of Cumming, passed away January 21, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Flora Hopkins, 81, of Milton, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
James Austin Key, 81, of Cumming, passed away January 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jerome Lampe, 70, of Roswell, passed away January 20, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Danielle Renae Magerfleisch, 13, of Cumming, passed away January 20, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
William Dempsey Morrow Jr., 85, of Cumming, passed away January 20, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Makkieh Nazershahi, 93, of Alpharetta, passed away January 21, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Shelvia Jean Oliver, 81, of Cumming, passed away January 25, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
John Phillips, 93, of Roswell, passed away January 24, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Steven Rogers, 66, of Roswell, passed away January 23, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
Kimberly Romano, 50, of Roswell, passed away January 23, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Dan Scott, 100, of Alpharetta, passed away January 24, 2021. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Director & Crematory.
David Sonenberg, 75, of Roswell, passed away January 24, 2021. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Thomas Elden Stotts, 65, of Cumming, passed away January 18, 2021. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home.
Randy Joe Woodall, 62, of Cumming, passed away January 21, 2021. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.