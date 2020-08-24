Evelyn Calvin, 90, of Roswell, passed away August 15, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Mabel L. Friend, 94, of Roswell, passed away August 16, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Constance Kruger, 93, of Roswell, passed away August 18, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Betty Louise Herrington, 90, of Cumming, passed away August 16, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Shad Lee Hoffman, of Cumming, passed away August 12, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Virginia A. LaFazia, 99, of Alpharetta, passed away August 12, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Jeanette Black Langley, 85, passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas Mann, 79, of Roswell, passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Jolene McNichols, 81, of Roswell, passed away August 16, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Randy Moore, 58, passed away August 14, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Martha Janet Rich, of Cumming, passed away August 14, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
William A. Robinson, Sr., 88, of Cumming, passed away August 16, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nancy Simmons, 76, of Cumming, passed away August 9, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Betty JoAnne Higgins Stanford, 81, of Forsyth County, passed away August 18, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mack Daniel Stephens, of Alpharetta, passed away August 9, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Pieter A. Swanepoel, 58, of Cumming, passed away August 17, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
James Willie Threatt, Jr., 81, of Cumming, passed away August 14, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Daniel C. Trussell, 66, of Alpharetta, passed away August 13, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Bobby R. Turner, 69, of Suwanee, passed away August 17, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Walter Williams, 90, of Roswell, passed away August 12, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
