William J. R. Alonso, 52, of Alpharetta, passed away July 29, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Norma Leticia Aviles Andrade, 52, of Cumming, passed away August 4, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Ginette Barker, 97, of Roswell, passed away August 1, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Rev. Phillip Carl Christopher, 69, of Cumming, passed away August 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Raymond M. Collett, 90, passed away August 3, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lee Ellen Weatherwax Coppola, 87, of Cumming, passed away August 4, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Albert L. Davis, 78, of Alpharetta, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Elias Mendez Frutis, 84, of Cumming, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
William Holman, 86, of Roswell, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
William Jerry Hunt, Sr., 82, of Cumming, passed away July 29, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frank Kardian, 76, of Roswell, passed away August 1, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
Sergio Lechuga, 52, of Cumming, passed away July 30, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eleanor S. Meloon, 79, of Cumming, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Linda Ann Meyers, of Cumming, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cathy Sue Morgan, 61, of Cumming, passed away August 2, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
Willene Fields Neighbors, 80, of Cumming, passed away July 30, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
James G. Nicholson, 57, of Alpharetta, passed away July 28, 2020. Arrangements by Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery.
Richard Theron Roberts, 86, of Cumming, passed away July 26, 2020. Arrangements by McDonald & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Roger Baker Tapleshay, 81, of Cumming, passed away July 28, 2020. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory.
David Ziegler, 74, of Roswell, passed away July 28, 2020. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory.
