David James Lyon, 77, husband of Suzanne Lammerts Lyon, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away at home on December 23, 2020.

He was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma on June 17, 1943, son of the late C.J. and Stella Lyon. David graduated from Pawnee High School and received his BS and MBA from Oklahoma State University where he was also a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

He served the US Army as First Lieutenant, stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. After his service, he had a successful career in sales management in a number of industries in Oklahoma, California, and Georgia. Rather than retire, he found a second career in recent years as a commercial real estate agent with Sunbelt Business Brokers.

David served as an Elder at the Roswell Presbyterian Church where, for 26 years, he participated in a weekly men’s Bible Study.

He was appointed to the inaugural Board of the Roswell Downtown Development Authority, acting as both Secretary and Treasurer during his tenure. He was deeply involved in projects like the City Green and the Southern Post.

Sailing was a passion of his for many years. He enjoyed time with family and friends on his 22-foot Catalina on Lake Lanier. He also loved time at the beach with family and ran the Peachtree Road Race for 17 years.

David received a lung transplant in 2013 and was a mentor with Emory’s Transplant Center, helping prospective transplant patients on their transplant journey.

He is survived by Suzy, his wife of 27 years, and their children: Barrett Winston (Andy) of Chicago, IL, Dara Wartman (John) of Dallas, TX, Christian Lammerts (Chie) of Piscataway, NJ, D.J. Lyon (Micah) of Oklahoma City, OK, Parke Lammerts (Christen) of Dunwoody, GA, and 11 grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time. A Memorial/Honor donation can be made to Roswell Presbyterian Church. https://www.roswellpres.org/