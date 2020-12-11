Cynthia Yancey Smith of Atlanta, formerly of Gainesville and Alpharetta, passed away peacefully in the presence of family, friends and God’s angels on December 2, 2020.

Born in Savannah, Cindy and her family traveled the world as her father dutifully served in the United States Air Force. From Georgia to North Carolina, New Mexico, Texas, Libya, New York and South Carolina, Cindy learned to make fast friends which served her well throughout her life.

After settling in Atlanta, Cindy began a successful career in voice work and the radio industry. Known by her radio personality “Amanda Stevens,” Cindy entertained on such stations as Y-106, WLBA, and FOX 97.1. Her work in radio is what brought her to Gainesville where she met her future husband, Mike.

Their union of 32 years produced the shining light of their lives - their daughter, Anna Kate. Cindy dedicated her life to Annie’s development and happiness. Anyone who knows Anna Kate knows that Cindy’s life’s work was accomplished tenfold.

Cindy wanted everyone that touched her life to know she loves each and everyone of you and her family is eternally grateful to you.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held on a future date when all of those who love her can gather safely.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Mike Smith, Atlanta; daughter, Anna Kate Smith, Flowery Branch; parents, Max and Betty Yancey, Leesburg, FL; brother, Mark Yancey, Leesburg, FL; sister-in-law, Suzanne McClanahan, Kennesaw; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Patsy Smith, Flowery Branch; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cindy’s name to Just People, https://www.justpeople.org/ or mail to:

Just People

PO Box 930037

Norcross, Ga 30093

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.