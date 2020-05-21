SSgt Conner Riley Kendall, 26, of Ray City, Ga., passed away on May 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born in East Point, Ga., to Christopher Jon Kendall, Sr., and Shannon Lynn Freeze McPeek.
He was a proud member of the 723rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Moody Airforce Base (GA), where he worked on the Pavehawk Helicopter as an Avionics Mechanic. Conner first developed his love for the Air Force through his involvement with Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of “The Flying 45th” cadet squadron in Sandy Springs where he earned the Billy Mitchell Award.
In 2014, Conner enlisted in the United States Air Force. Upon his graduation from Basic Military Training and technical school, Conner was stationed at Kadina Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, where he worked as an avionics mechanic on the C-130 air frame. Throughout his brief military career, Conner received several citations and awards. Most recently, he was awarded The Air Force Commendation Medal (posthumous) for meritorious service.
Conner deeply loved his family, his friends, and his country. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gary Freeze. Survivors include his father and step-mother, Chris and Ellen Kendall, Sr., Alpharetta, Ga.; mother Shannon McPeek (Brent), Grand Prairie, Texas; sisters, Rebecca Kendall of Savannah, Ga., Jordan and Addison Tribble of Grand Prairie, Texas; brother, Christopher Kendall, Jr., of Alpharetta; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Nancy Kendall of Newnan, Ga., and maternal grandmother, Sandra Marvin (Charles) of Peachtree City, Ga.
Full military honors will be rendered at a later time in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga. The Kendall and McPeek families are being served by the caring staff of Music Funeral Services of Valdosta, Ga.
