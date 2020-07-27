Cole David Findlay died of accidental drowning on July 11, 2020. Cole was 28 years old and lived life to the fullest. Cole was our shooting star; athletic, bright blue eyes, beautiful smile and good manners that made most everyone he met become his friend. Before Cole was born, his parents Cathy & David asked God for a blond haired, blue eyed boy that would not sit in the corner sucking his thumb and God filled our request. Cole was fearless. Thinking back we should have also requested Cole to be afraid of something…
He was born in Huntsville, Alabama on March 11th, 1992. Cole grew up in Huntsville, Al; Charlotte, NC; Flower Mound, Texas; and Milton, Georgia, graduating from Milton High in 2010.
In 2009 Cole was selected Georgia High School Hockey All State Defenseman. In 2010, Cole played on the Golden Knights which won Junior C National tournament. After graduation Cole played junior hockey for Quad City Flames 2010-2011 season. Cole currently played for the Paddy’s in AAHL league in ATL – he loved hockey; he loved the locker room camaraderie and unadulterated chatter shared from/with his teammates. He was proud that after 24 years playing hockey still has all his own teeth with only minor repairs.
After Junior Hockey, Cole pursued a marketing degree at Ole Miss in Oxford MS and at North Central Michigan college. He also lived and worked in Boulder, CO where he loved hiking and snowboarding the Rocky Mountains. From there he moved to Mackinaw City, Michigan where he attended North Central Michigan College and worked the summers on parasailing boats. Cole moved back to Atlanta and was working Inside Sales at the time of his passing.
Cole made friends wherever he went, was always connected to his friends via social apps and in times of need he was there to support his friends. From the outpouring of love from his friends and teammates it is clear they loved him back and were there for him.
Cole loved his sister Kelly, nieces Morgan, Peyton, and Coco and they adored their fearless Uncle Cole who occasionally busted a dance move with them. Cole received on-line “Justice of the Peace” accreditation which he utilized to marry his sister Kelly to Rob Davis October 2019, adding two nephews Alden and Garrett who he loved to our family.
Cole is survived by his parents Cathy and David Findlay, sister Kelly, nieces Morgan, Peyton, and Coco, brother in-law Rob Davis, nephews Alden and Garrett, his Uncle Rick Findlay and Aunt Shelly, cousins George, Brandon and Cammie, Uncle Ken Findlay and Aunt Heather, Aunt Kathy Millburn and Uncle Mark, cousins Luke and Matthew.
When attending NCMC in Michigan Cole loved being with his Michigan cousins – Dallas, Adam and wife Lindsey, Beth and husband Marcus, Laura, and husband Jeremy. He was loved by his great Uncle Don Shanley, Aunt Andrea, Uncle Ed, Aunt Lisa, and Uncle David who had come to many of his childhood hockey games, celebrating with him afterwards.
Proceeding Cole into heaven were his brother Ross, grandparents Richard and Geraldine Findlay, his great Aunt Arlene Shanley, and great grandparents Milton and Helen Mayville.
A Celebration of Life will be held POST COVID. Please leave your contact information at cfindlay@yahoo.com
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Atlanta Amateur Hockey League (AAHL) Foundation.
Go Paddys!!!
