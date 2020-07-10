On Monday, July 6, Chris Lively lost his battle with addiction. We mourn his passing and celebrate his life. Chris was a spark. Wherever he went, he ignited laughter, joy and fun. He loved people and made everyone who came into his presence feel like they were someone special. He grew up in Roswell and graduated from Centennial High School. He studied business at Georgia Southern University and was an officer of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. After college he served in the Army Reserves. Chris deeply loved his Lord, country, family and friends. He was most recently employed at Compass Realty in Alpharetta. He loved the business of real estate and the joy of helping people make the American dream of owning a home come true. In his battle against addiction he participated in the rehabilitation program at No Longer Bound ministries in Cumming, Georgia, where he made many friends and brothers in the fight. In the last few years of his life, Chris was also a spark for his Christian faith. He helped in the Student Ministry at Northpoint Community Church. Chris is survived by his parents, Lossie and Ben Lively, Jr.; brother and sister-in-law, Ben Lively, III, and Amanda; Grandparents Betty and Ben Lively, Sr., Uncles Ward Lamb and Asa Pittman, and his large extended Lively family.
A socially distancing Celebration of Life service will be held on the lawn of North Point Community Church at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to No Longer Bound or North Point Community Church. If you wish to send flowers, please call North Point Community Church at 678-892-5608.
