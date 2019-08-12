Charles Perry McCrary, 91, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on July 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving spouse Jane McCrary; Sons, Philip & Pam McCrary and Mark McCrary; Step-Sons, Mark Tye and Doug Tye; Granddaughter, Jodi & Chris Cosper; Great Grandchildren, Logan and Bowie; Nephews, Kenneth McCrary and Mike McCrary.
