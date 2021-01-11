Carnie Jane Brown Seymour, 92, of Fayetteville, GA passed away at her home January 2, 2021. She was born December 5, 1928 in Folkston, GA to the late Sidney Hall Brown and Mildred Littlefield Brown. She received her Masters of Nursing from Emory University and was the former Director of Nursing for Fulton County Health Department. She was also a member of Roswell United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Buford Seymour.

She is survived by her daughters: Peggy Mulkey Minor and her husband, Mike Minor and Kathy Perry and her husband, Chuck Perry; grandchildren: Matthew Mulkey and his wife, Alanna Mulkey, Marcie Mulkey Anderson and her husband, Jason Anderson, Andrew Larrew, Daniel Larrew, Thomas Larrew and his wife, Hannah Larrew and Lisa Larrew and her husband, Colin Larrew; great grandchildren: Isabelle Mulkey, Everest Mulkey, Ava Anderson, Addisyn Anderson, Zoey Anderson and two precious great grands on the way.

A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, January 8 at Burnt Fort Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dan Underwood officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Georgia