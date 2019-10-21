On Friday, September 27, 2019, Bruce Stuart Riley, beloved brother and son, passed away at age 63.
Bruce leaves behind a legacy of love as he was a long time resident of a group home in Roswell, GA, founded by his mother, Ginny, in 1979. That organization now serves over 1600 special needs individuals.
Bruce enjoyed attending Noah’s Ark Sunday School classes at Roswell United Methodist church, participating in activities with his fellow group home residents, and spending time with family. He was a tender soul who could be counted on for a smile and was always up for a good classic movie, cartoon, coloring session, or McDonald's milkshake.
He’s now reunited with and looking after his father, Jack. Bruce leaves behind his mother, Ginny, brothers John and Jeff and families, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who will remember him fondly and miss him greatly.
A memorial service and celebration will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church at 1pm on Saturday, November 2. In lieu of flowers, Bruce would appreciate donations to his group home organization, InCommunity (www.incommunityga.org), formerly enAble of GA.
