Betty Burge Johnson, age 90, of Alpharetta, passed away on Sunday, February 9th. She is predeceased by her son, Jimmy Rainwater, her husband, Al Johnson, her parents Cecil and Cora Gurge, her siblings, Winnie Ellis, Billy Burge, and Wynell Johnson. Survivors include her children & spouses, Vickie Page, Randy Johnson (Linda), Patti Parrish (Charles), Rick Johnson (Sara); grandchildren & spouses, Eric Urczyk (Cindy), Josh Johnson, Jay Weitz, Chanda Sims (Clint), Angela Cochenour, Beau Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 7 nephews and 1 niece. Betty was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She retired in 1985 from Fulton County Tax Commissioner Office after 31 years of service. She and her husband took their children on vacations to almost every state in the USA, so they could learn and see how beautiful and great this country is from coast to coast. She always provided support and assistance to her family. She was definitely "Family First". We will miss her. Private funeral service will be held at Northside Chapel in Roswell. The family wishes to thank those at Gracemont Assisted Living Facility, Cumming, for their care and support for the past few years and Agape Hospice for their loving care. Your donations to these facilities would be most appreciative.
