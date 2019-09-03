On the evening of August 20, 2019, surrounded by loving family, Benjamin Alonso Castro Herrera passed away in the quiet of his Johns Creek home at the young age of 22. After a brave two-year battle, and a final eight-day home hospice surrounded by dozens of friends and family, Ben succumbed to Melanoma. He was prepared, but not ready. His passing left an enormous hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.
He was predeceased by no one, and is survived by his mother Sissi Ruth Castro Herrera, his father Mark Morgan, and three brothers: Carlos Sandoval, Andrew Morgan, and Danny Morgan. He is also survived by four grandparents, at least thirty aunts, uncles and cousins, and by his loving and devoted girlfriend, Anahi Serrato Arias of Ensenada, Baja Mexico, who stood with him to his final breath.
Ben was born on May 11, 1997 in Culiacan, Mexico. He moved with his family to Johns Creek in 2010 and attended Taylor Road Middle School and Chattahoochee High. His gentle disposition and easy manner made friends quickly and kept them forever. He was an excellent athlete who lettered on the CHS track team, and survived years of daring, and sometimes dubious, parkour gymnastic adventures around town with his friends. When Ben was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, he had spent nearly a year working sixty-hour weeks in the Sierra Nevada mountains, climbing and felling giant Redwood trees in burned and diseased forests. He had matured into a fine young man, and we will always be very proud of him.
Ben's remains will be cremated and guarded by his mother. Friends and family will be welcome at a lake side memorial service at Ben's home at 4970 Firelight Lane, Johns Creek 30022, on Saturday, September 7 at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to a cancer fighting charity of your choice. We want to express our gratitude for the oncology team at the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, who gave Ben a fighting chance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.