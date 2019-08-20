Anna Mae (Harshner) Allen, 79, died August 16, 2019 at her home in Woodstock, GA.
Anna Mae was born June 14, 1940 in Richmond, MO. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1958. Anna moved to Kansas City where she worked for Borg-Warner Finance Co. There she met Robert J. Allen of Kansas City, MO, whom she married August 19,1961. Together they had 4 children.
Anna moved to Roswell, GA in 1977. She worked at Mervyns Department Stores, Chateau Elan Winery, Health Ranch Concepts and Hornet Pest Control in Roswell from where she retired in 2018. Anna was admired for baking fabulous wedding cakes, and her love for the outdoors was well known among friends and instilled in her children and grandsons. Ann loved gardening, hiking the North Georgia and Blue Ridge Mountains, and spending time with her children and grandsons.
Anna is survived by Robert J. Allen (Alpharetta, GA), Laura (Allen) Wolf (Cumming, GA), Thomas Allen (Atlanta, GA), Linda Allen (Woodstock, GA), Matthew Allen & wife Lindsey (Straughn) Allen and twin grandsons Coleman Allen & Chase Allen (Suwanee, GA).
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Adella Harshner, two brothers, Henry & Darrel Harshner, and sister, Mary Ann (Harshner) Silvey.
Survivors include two sisters, Martha (Harshner) Woodroof and Doris (Harshner) Taber, three brothers, Louis Harshner, August Harshner and Robert Harshner, all of Missouri, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at Honey Creek Woodlands at The Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers, GA.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Anna Mae Allen to Emory Winship Cancer Institute (https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/) or Honey Creek Woodlands (https://www.honeycreekwoodlands.com/giving)
